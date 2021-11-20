Madhya Pradesh's Indore city has been declared as India's cleanest city for 5th time in a row under the Centre's Swachh Survekshan 2021 award on Saturday. While Surat (Gujarat) and Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) grabbed the second and third positions respectively, as the Centre announced the results of its latest annual cleanliness award.

