A slew of cities and states have grabbed the center's Swachh Survekshan Awards, presented by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday. In the annual award ceremony, Indore stood as the cleanest city of the country while Chhattisgarh became bagged the title of 'cleanest states in India' for this year.

Indore has retained its position for the fifth time in a row. The other cleanest cities in India in the top-5 positions were--Surat (2), Vijaywada (3), Navi Mumbai (4), and New Delhi, NDMC (5).

On the other hand, Maharashtra's Vita city has been ranked the cleanest city with less than one lakh population, followed by Lonavala and Sasvad.

In terms of cleanest states, the second position in the 'cleanest states' category of the Swachh Survekshan Award 2021' was secured by Maharashtra, followed by Madhya Pradesh (3), Gujarat (4), and Andhra Pradesh (5). These states have more than 100 urban local bodies.

In the category of states with less than 100 urban local bodies, Jharkhand achieved first, followed by Haryana and Goa.

District-wise, Surat was ranked the 'cleanest district', followed by Indore and New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency, Varanasi, was adjudged the "cleanest Ganga town" while Bihar's Munger and Patna clinched second and third spot. Gujarat's Ahmedabad was conferred with Swachh Survekshan Awards for being the country's cleanest cantonment.

Uttar Pradesh Noida grabbed two awards under the garbage-free city category and also emerged as the country's "cleanest medium city" in the category of 3-10 lakh population.

New Delhi Municipal Corporation ranked first in the country's 'cleanest small city' category of 1-3 lakh population while Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangawad achieved the title of country's 'Fastest Mover small city'.

The award ceremony was organized to recognize the good work done for Swachhata by towns/ cities by states and Union Territories under various initiatives of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).

President Kovind presented the award in presence of Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others at Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan. According to the housing ministry, as many, as 4,320 cities were covered in 28 days for the survey.

