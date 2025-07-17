Swachh Survekshan: Indore crowned India's cleanest city for 8th time in a row

Indore has been named India's cleanest city for the eighth consecutive year, with Surat and Navi Mumbai following in second and third place, respectively. President Droupadi Murmu awarded the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 honors today.

Published17 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Indore has been named India's cleanest city for the eighth consecutive year, . (HT Photo)
Indore retained the top position among the cleanest cities for the eighth time in a row, followed by Surat and Navi Mumbai in the government's annual cleanliness survey.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 awards today.

The results of the Swachh Survekshan were announced on Thursday.

In the category of 3-10 lakh population, Noida emerged the cleanest city, followed by Chandigarh and Mysore.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal and others attended the event.

(This is a developing story)

