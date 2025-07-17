Swachh Survekshan: Indore crowned India's cleanest city for 8th time in a row

Indore retained the top position among the cleanest cities for the eighth time in a row, followed by Surat and Navi Mumbai in the government's annual cleanliness survey.
President Droupadi Murmu presented the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 awards today.
The results of the Swachh Survekshan were announced on Thursday.
In the category of 3-10 lakh population, Noida emerged the cleanest city, followed by Chandigarh and Mysore.
(This is a developing story)