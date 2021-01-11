Subscribe
Swachhata app 2.0 resolves 1.5 lakh Covid complaints
Swachhata app 2.0 resolves 1.5 lakh Covid complaints

2 min read . 12:00 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The existing Swachhata App was relaunched in the wake of Covid 19 pandemic
  • The 2.0 version of the app has nine additional categories of complaints specific to the virus.

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs relaunched the existing Swachhata-MoHUA App for people to register Covid-19 related complaints and get them addressed by the urban local bodies. The ministry informed, since the first phase of the lockdown, 1.5 lakh complaint has been resolved via the app, a resolution rate of 87%.

The 2.0 version was launched with nine additional categories of complaints specific to COVID-19.

Also Read | The curious case of the glowing beaches

The overall investment in Urban transformation is up by 627% during the last 6 years of 2014-2021 as compared to the period between 2004-2014. The amount spent on creating and upgrading urban infrastructure and ensuring ease of living for the citizens is 12 lakh crore(approx) compared to a mere 1.5 lakh crore during 2004-14. The MoHUA played a stellar role by implementing several measures during the Covid-19 pandemic across the country.

Smart City Mission in time of Covid

The Smart City Mission, another initiative by the ministry, ensured that the smart cities remain in the forefront in leveraging technology to manage the Covid crisis.

More than 50 smart cities transformed their Integrated Control and Command Centres (ICCCs) into COVID-19 war rooms to enable collaboration with various government departments dealing with COVID response particularly Bangalore, Pune, Indore, Agra, Varanasi and Surat.

A model COVID War room was developed in Bengaluru Smart City in 24 hours. Integrated dashboards were developed in cities of Pune, Agra, Varanasi, Surat, Bengaluru for effective decision-making, monitoring COVID hotspots, medical infrastructure, tracking the movement of goods and services and managing lockdown.

Smart cities like Surat, Pune, Nagpur, Agra and Chennai leveraged web-based/mobile applications for contact tracing and also for tracking and monitoring virus-infected persons.

Meanwhile, Kanpur, Gwalior, Indore and Agra leveraged their ICCCs for two-way communication with dedicated lines for telemedicine and counselling of infected patients.

Smart Cities leveraged smart communication infrastructure and Drones to manage lockdown and monitor social distancing in public spaces more effectively.

