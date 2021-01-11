Swachhata app 2.0 resolves 1.5 lakh Covid complaints

The overall investment in Urban transformation is up by 627% during the last 6 years of 2014-2021 as compared to the period between 2004-2014. The amount spent on creating and upgrading urban infrastructure and ensuring ease of living for the citizens is ₹12 lakh crore(approx) compared to a mere ₹1.5 lakh crore during 2004-14. The MoHUA played a stellar role by implementing several measures during the Covid-19 pandemic across the country.