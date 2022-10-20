Swachhata Special Campaign: DST implements special drive

The Department of Science & Technology has adopted mechanised cleaning in its premises through machines like ride-on sweeper, auto scrubber dryer, single disc cleaner, wet & dry cleaner, dry vacuum cleaner, high pressure cleaner etc
New Delhi: The Department of Science & Technology, in association with its subordinate offices and autonomous institutions (AIs), has been implementing the Special Campaign for Swachhata and disposal of pending matters during 2-31 October.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: The Department of Science & Technology, in association with its subordinate offices and autonomous institutions (AIs), has been implementing the Special Campaign for Swachhata and disposal of pending matters during 2-31 October.
During the campaign, existing Air Unique Quality Monitoring (AUM) unit, functional at the construction site of the new buildings in Technology Bhawan, New Delhi, has been linked to a dashboard displaying real-time pollution levels, the Ministry of Science & Technology said in a statement.
During the campaign, existing Air Unique Quality Monitoring (AUM) unit, functional at the construction site of the new buildings in Technology Bhawan, New Delhi, has been linked to a dashboard displaying real-time pollution levels, the Ministry of Science & Technology said in a statement.
Data emanating out of AUM is now being shared seamlessly through a UPI interface with the Delhi Pollution Control Commission.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Data emanating out of AUM is now being shared seamlessly through a UPI interface with the Delhi Pollution Control Commission.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Department has also adopted mechanised cleaning in its premises through machines like ride-on sweeper, auto scrubber dryer, single disc cleaner, wet & dry cleaner, dry vacuum cleaner, high pressure cleaner etc, the ministry said.
The Department has also adopted mechanised cleaning in its premises through machines like ride-on sweeper, auto scrubber dryer, single disc cleaner, wet & dry cleaner, dry vacuum cleaner, high pressure cleaner etc, the ministry said.
As part of the project for construction of new buildings, the Department has been demolishing one of its old buildings, namely TIFAC Block, in a most environment friendly manner.
As part of the project for construction of new buildings, the Department has been demolishing one of its old buildings, namely TIFAC Block, in a most environment friendly manner.
The Department has installed a fogging machine for checking dust pollution and is in the process of procuring more such fogging machines, the ministry said in a statement.