‘Swadeshi 2.0’ to counter Trump’s tariff? From Ramdev, RSS to netizens, who's saying what — Ditch soda, sip lassi

The clarion call to boycott American goods and support 'Swadeshi 2.0' movement has been growing in India as US President Donald Trump's 50% tariffs on Indian goods entered Day 2.

From Baba Ramdev to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat to several ministers, many have urged Indians to turn their backs on "foreign" products and food chains — in a bid to counter Trump's massive 50% tariff on Indian imports.

PM Modi's definition of 'Swadeshi' Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people on Tuesday to buy only swadeshi products. PM Modi said, "Swadeshi should become our life mantra."

Addressing fears of job loss due to high US tariffs, PM Modi said 'Make in India' should help create jobs in the country. He also spoke about 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.'

His statement came after e-Vitara's launch in Gujarat. Without mentioning Trump tariffs, he highlighted that his government will find a way out regardless of the economic pressure.

PM Modi said his definition of "swadeshi is very simple."

He said he is not concerned about whose money is invested. "Whether it is dollar or pound, or whether that currency is black or white. But whatever production is done with that money, the sweat should be of my countrymen. Those products will have the fragrance of my country's soil," he said.

The 'Swadeshi Movement' The Swadeshi Movement was launched in 1905 primarily to protest against the partition of Bengal. The movement promoted self-sufficiency by advocating the boycott of British goods and the use and promotion of Indian products.

Yoga guru Ramdev asked Indians to start boycotting American products. He said the US would fall into chaos if Indians stopped buying Pepsi, Coca-Cola, KFC, McDonald's, and other American companies that do business in India. He said if Indians boycott all American products, Trump will have to take back the tariffs.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also made a strong pitch for self-reliance on Wednesday. He urged people to choose lemon drinks over Coca-Cola and Sprite — “jo ghar me banta hai vo bahar se nahi lana...[why to bring products from outside if you can make them on your own]”

Joining the bandwagon, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, took the first step towards what's being called "Swadeshi 2.0" by announcing a "complete ban on sale of all American soft drink brands across the Lovely Professional University (LPU) campus." Mittal is the founder-Chancellor of LPU.

"Launching Swadeshi 2.0, Dr Mittal has also appealed all Indians to join hands in boycotting American products and join the Swadeshi 2.0 movement in response to Trump Tariffs," a press release by Mittal's office read.

Besides, Union Minister of State Sanjay Seth launched the state-level campaign 'Adopt Swadeshi– Build a Self-Reliant India' by placing awareness stickers at shops across Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also advocated for Swadeshi goods on the day the additional tariffs imposed by the US on Indian merchandise came into force.

"We should adopt swadeshi goods. Buy things of daily life which are manufactured in our country, which have the fragrance of our soil and sweat of the poor- the very essence of India", Chouhan had said on Wednesday, as per PTI.

Economist Utsa Patnaik believed that a boycott of foreign products, similar to the historical 'Swadeshi Movement', could be a way for India to counter the pressure from the US.

"It has to come from the ordinary people, and also from those who use the raw materials, we are not going to use imported raw materials...Just like the Swadeshi movement," she was quoted by PTI as saying.

Clarion call for 'Swadeshi 2.0' on social media Not just ministers but several social media users have also supported the call for a 'Swadeshi 2.0' movement in India. But there were a few who opposed the move.

For 'Swadeshi 2.0' A user on X urged people to delete GPAY and PhonePay from their phone and install BHIM app and Paytm – in a bid to support the nation which at the center of tariff war with the US.

One person even commented, “Banning American soda and sipping desi lassi to tackle a trade war...this is sheer strategic brilliance.”

Meanwhile, the CEO of InCred Wealth, a top investment distributor company in India, said in a statement that the new tariffs offer "a golden chance for India's wealthy middle class to go Swadeshi and show their impact."

CEO Nitin Rao shared "how Swadeshi consumption, local incentives & global collaborations can power India’s growth." He listed following points:

1. "Trade bodies can run targeted campaigns to show that even globally recognized brands, when produced in India, should be bought locally, encouraging pride in domestic consumption while maintaining quality standards."

2. "Tax cuts and government incentives can offset a significant portion of local costs. Imagine getting up to 20% off export-quality products in India without the additional tariffs, supported by complementary monetary policies that make local purchases even more attractive."

4. "Bulk oil imports can be leveraged for discounts to offset losses."

5. “Collaborations can open new markets for international-quality goods.”

Another social media user said that to empower India, the government must "launch an Indian Starlink", "launch deep tech private India initiative", "stop glorifying GCCs", "launch a national factory mission" and offer "compulsory education ".ion".

Critics of 'Swadeshi 2.0' A social media user argued that promoting “Swadeshi” or “Vocal for Local” is "not suitable in today’s globalised economy." He said India should counter US trade policies by "pursuing FTAs with other nations.

Another questioned, "If buying only Swadeshi products could make India self-reliant and a developed nation, why did we not become one before we opened our market for global firms in 1991?"

The person believed that the "Focus should be on rolling out policy reforms that help and nudge Indian firms to produce world class products."