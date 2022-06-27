Swagruha flat allotment begins; here's how to check

Swagruha flat allotment begins; here's how to check2 min read . 10:29 AM IST
- The HMDA had issued a notification for the sale of flats in Bandlaguda and Pocharam. The entire duration of the allotment is scheduled from 27 June-29.
The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) have started the allotment of Rajiv Swagruha flats through a lottery mode today i.e. 27 June at 9 am.
The HMDA had issued a notification for the sale of flats in Bandlaguda and Pocharam. The entire duration of the allotment is scheduled from 27 June-29.
Here's how to check results:
Meanwhile, in Pocharam, the allotment of flats will take place on 27 June while in Bandlaguda it will be held on 28 June. Meanwhile, the allotment of triple bedroom deluxe flats will be held on 29 June.
As per the Telangana Today report, over 35,000 applications have been filed for flats at Pocharam and Bandlaguda of which the triple bedroom houses in Bandlaguda received a huge response.
“After COVID pandemic, the demand for 2.5 and 3 bedroom flats increased and the same implies here too," official had said.
The officials stated that one flat will be allocated to one person only and also all the details pertaining to the allocation will be available on Swagruha and HMDA websites, the authorities had informed.
Price of Flats
At Bandlaguda, 1,501 flats are ready for auction, of which works in 419 flats are completed. The flats are priced at ₹3,000 per square feet while the partially completed flats are priced at ₹2,750 per square feet.
At Pocharam, 1,328 flats are ready and 142 are partially completed. The completed flats are priced at ₹2,500 per square feet while the partial ones are priced at ₹2,250 per square feet.
After the flat allotment, applicants will have pay a 10 per cent token amount within 7 days and 80 percent of the payment within two months.
If the applicant fails to pay the 80 per cent within two months, then 10 per cent token amount would be forfeited, the official explained.
