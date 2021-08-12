SWAMIH to invest in Imperia Group’s Gurugram housing project

“The residential market in India has emerged much more resilient post the second wave of the pandemic. In Gurgaon micro market, new launches have already started. In the last two years, supply was restricted in this market due to the circle rates and lack of stamp duty benefits. But the situation is turning positive with an array of tier I launches in the city. In fact, this micro market has been leading in sales of upper middle and high-end segments within the entire NCR region in the past few quarters. Prices have remained benevolent, but we see fair opportunity of appreciation in the coming few months to years," said Manish Aggarwal, MD, North and East, India, JLL.