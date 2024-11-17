Swara Bhasker and husband Fahad Ahmad met Maulana Sajjad Nomani, provoking online backlash due to his controversial views on women's education. Fahad is contesting the Maharashtra Assembly elections on an NCP ticket, with polls scheduled for November 20.

Bollywood actress and activist Swara Bhasker has found herself in the midst of a social media storm after meeting Maulana Sajjad Nomani, a controversial Islamic figure known for his opposition of women's education. Swara Bhasker's meeting with the maulana, alongside her husband and NCP(Sharad Pawar) candidate Fahad Ahmad has sparked severe backlash from netizens.

Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmed Meets Maulana Sajjad Nomani On Saturday, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad visited Maulana Sajjad Nomani’s office, where they were reportedly showered with blessings. Fahad shared pictures from the visit on social media, which showed Swara Bhasker in a pastel salwar suit with her head covered with a dupatta, in line with Islamic customs.

However, the meeting has not been well received by Swara's followers, many of whom took to social media to question her commitment to women's rights.

Maulana Nomani is notorious for making statements that oppose women’s education, including claiming that it is “haram" for parents to send their daughters to school or college unsupervised. This has caused many to accuse Swara Bhasker of hypocrisy.

Swara Bhasker Faces Backlash from Netizens Critics on social media were quick to point out the apparent contradiction in Swara Bhasker’s actions. One user commented, “Ultra feminist Swara Bhasker received blessings by Deobandi Pro-Taliban fundamentalist Maulana Sajjad Nomani, who often preached parents to avoid sending daughters to educational institutions to prevent them turning ‘kafir’."

"He openly speaks against inter-faith (Muslim girl to Hindu boy) marriages. Do @ReallySwara who embraced inter-faith relationship endorse his views? She has to. The cult doesn't provide much choices.", the netizen added.

Another user quipped, “Odd days - Smash Brahminical patriarchy. Even days - Genuflect in front of a Mullah," highlighting what they saw as a flip-flop in Swara’s values.

“Swara Bhasker exposed." wrote another.

Some users mocked Swara for her appearance, with one writing, "Makeup is haram in Islam. Swara Bhasker is doing it right."

One netizen also took a dig at Fahad Ahmed and said, "MVA official candidate Fahad Ahmad meets Maulana Sajjad Nomani hours before voting! Maualana Sajjad Nomani is the same man who called for "Vote Jizad" & Social Boycott of "Non Muzlims" not supporting MVA!"

Fahad Ahmed’s Political Candidature in Maharashtra In October, Fahad Ahmed was fielded as a candidate for the Anushakti Nagar seat in Mumbai in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections on NCP (Sharad Pawar) ticket.

Ahmed is set to face off against Sana Malik of NCP (Ajit Pawar) for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Speaking on his candidature from the Anushakti Nagar seat in the Maharashtra polls, Fahad had said that he is thankful to NCP chief Sharad Pawar for asking SP chief Akhilesh Yadav that they want to announce his name as a candidate from NCP-SCP.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad’s Personal Life Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad married in February 2023 under the Special Marriages Act. Later that year, they welcomed their daughter, Raabiyaa.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies on November 23. The election is crucial for all major political players, including BJP, Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions of Shiv Sena, and Sharad Paware, Ajit Pawar factions of NCP.