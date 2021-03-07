Subscribe
Home >News >India >Swarnim Vijay Varsh: Two Indian Navy ships to visit Mongla port in Bangladesh for 3 days

Swarnim Vijay Varsh: Two Indian Navy ships to visit Mongla port in Bangladesh for 3 days

The two ships' visit reiterates India's firm resolve and commitment to maintain peace, stability and good order in the region, in line with SAGAR -- Security and Growth for all in the Region, as articulated by the India's prime minister.
1 min read . 09:35 PM IST Staff Writer

  • This is the first time that any Indian Naval Ship is visiting the port of Mongla in Bangladesh and it is aimed at paying homage to the Bangladeshi and Indian combatants and citizens who laid down their lives during the Liberation War of 1971

Two Indian Navy ships will be on a visit to the Mongla port in Bangladesh from Monday to Wednesday as a part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of neighbouring country's independence and to reiterate the historic friendship between the two nations, said senior officials on Sunday.

India is currently celebrating the golden jubilee of its victory (Swarnim Vijay Varsh) over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

This is the first time that any Indian Naval Ship is visiting the port of Mongla in Bangladesh and the visit is aimed at paying homage to the Bangladeshi and Indian combatants and citizens who laid down their lives during the Liberation War of 1971, and reiterate India’s firm resolve and commitment to maintain peace, stability and good order in the region, in line with SAGAR - Security and Growth for all in the Region, as articulated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India.

On behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff, the Commanding Officers of the ships will call on the senior Bangladesh Navy hierarchy to reaffirm Indian Navy’s solidarity and partnership with the Bangladesh Navy. Following all Covid-19 protocols, the ships’ crew will also participate in professional and cultural exchanges as well as friendly sports fixtures with their counterparts in the Bangladesh Navy, further enhancing synergy between the two navies.

