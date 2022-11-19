Swatch Palladium Mumbai Store opens its doors on November 19, 20222 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2022, 07:16 PM IST
Swatch Palladium Mumbai Store Opens its Doors on November 19, 2022
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Swatch is pleased to announce that Swatch opens its doors once again in India. On November 19, 2022, a brand-new Swatch store is opening in the renowned Palladium Mall right in the heart of Mumbai. Swatch fans will now be able to visit the store which marks an exciting milestone for the brand, celebrating its return to India.