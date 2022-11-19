Swatch Palladium Mumbai Store opens its doors on November 19, 2022

The guests will be welcomed to see and try on the latest Swatch Collection and, for the first time in India, purchase the sought-after BioceramicMoonSwatch Collection, which is only sold in selected Swatch stores and official pop-up locations. Launched earlier this year, the Bioceramic Moon Swatch Collection pays tribute to the first watch on the moon, the OMEGA Speedmaster Moonwatch. Each of the eleven models references a different planet on the celestial body within the solar system, and encourages wearers to dream big, fly high, and explore the universe. The new 20-square-meter store delivers an immersive and interactive customer experience, thanks to the contemporary aesthetic and innovative retail environment that allows consumers to interact with the product.