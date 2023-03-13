Meet the women shaping the booming fintech sector in India

Before starting a business, Bhargava knew that cashback businesses would not survive if they pay from their pocket. "We came across performance marketing and affiliate marketing. We realized that logistics and payments were relatively solved problems, but customer acquisition wasn't. Over the last few years, we saw that in Indian e-commerce, the cost of customer acquisition has really gone up. And, that is where we come in as a fintech player. We in CashKaro generate sales for our e-commerce sites that are our partners whether it is Amazon, Myntra, or Nykaa. And if someone does shopping from an e-commerce site via CashKaro, they get an extra cashback on it. The cashback that we are giving is not from CashKaro's pocket per se, it is actually the commission that we are getting from our partners".