Amid ongoing row over the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asked on Wednesday if Bibhav Kumar acted at the behest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and questioned the silence of India alliance over the issue.

Bibhav Kumar, the PA of Delhi Chief Minister, is accused of misbehaving with former DCW chief Maliwal, at the residence of Kejriwal.

Speaking to media, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi asked what action has been taken against Bibhav Kumar and if he beat-up Swati Maliwal at the behest of Kejriwal.

"Is that the reason for which Arvind Kejriwal is trying to not take action against Bibhav Kumar?," Ilmi asked.

Stating that Arvind Kejriwal should tell the people of the country the truth behind the incident which happened at the CM house on May 13, the BJP leader questioned, "Is Swati Maliwal safe? Is she being threatened into silence? Why has no FIR been registered so far? Should Arvind Kejriwal not be held responsible for it?."

She also questioned if Maliwal is being pressured to compromise.

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said that if such an incident is happening in front of a Chief Minister or on his behalf, then how big a threat AAP's MLAs and workers are for the women in Delhi.

"The women leaders who speak openly on different subjects have become silent on their subjects? There is definitely some pressure on them…It is clear that Arvind Kejriwal himself is not taking any action... Today AAP has become ‘Anti-Women Anarchist Party’," Poonawala told ANI.

Earlier in the day, demanding a probe into the matter, BJP leaders and workers protested near Kejriwal's residence in the national capital.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh has admitted the incident. Why is not Kejriwal lodging a police complaint against the person who is involved in it, asked Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.

