AAP has become ‘anti-women anarchist party’: BJP asks if Bibhav Kumar 'assaulted' Swati Maliwal at Kejriwal's behest
Amid ongoing row over the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asked on Wednesday if Bibhav Kumar acted at the behest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and questioned the silence of India alliance over the issue.