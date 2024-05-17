'Truth will be revealed': Swati Maliwal says 'political hitman' making efforts to save himself as video surfaces
As CCTV footage from Delhi CM's residence surfaces online, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has said the 'political hitman' is making efforts to save himself.
Amid ongoing political slugfest over the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal, a CCTV footage of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP's heated argument with the staff at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on May 13 surfaced online on Friday.