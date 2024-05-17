As CCTV footage from Delhi CM's residence surfaces online, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has said the 'political hitman' is making efforts to save himself.

Amid ongoing political slugfest over the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal, a CCTV footage of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP's heated argument with the staff at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on May 13 surfaced online on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maliwal, who has accused Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar of allegedly kicking and slapping her multiple times, reacted to the viral CCTV footage and said that the truth would emerge.

“This 'political hitman' is making efforts to save himself. Truth will emerge after CCTV footage of Delhi CM's residence, drawing room is investigated," said Maliwal in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Without naming anyone, Maliwal also said that this time also, this ‘political hitman’ has started efforts to save himself by making people post videos without any context.

"He thinks he can save himself by committing this crime," Maliwal further added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed when CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked," said the AAP MP, adding, “God is watching everything."

In the CCTV footage, not independently verified by Live Mint, Maliwal can be heard arguing with the staff of Kejriwal's residence when they request her to leave. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She was also heard asking officials to make her speak to the Civil Lines police station SHO and the DCP.

On May 16, the Delhi Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) in which Kumar was named as the accused. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stating that she had given the statement to the police, Maliwal expressed hope that appropriate action would be taken. “What happened to me was very bad," she said.

On May 13, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station in the national capital and alleged that she was assaulted by a member of the Delhi CM's personal staff.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!