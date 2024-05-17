Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE Updates: Delhi minister Atishi said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's allegations of “assault" against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistance Bibhav Kumar are “baseless". Atishi said Maliwal is “lying" and also alleged a conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Atishi held a press conference to address the matter at 6 pm on Friday, Delhi minister Atishi announced in a post on X. She said, "Will be doing a Press Conference today at 6pm to bring out the reality of the Swati Maliwal issue..."
Swati Maliwal was allegedly “assaulted" Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistance Bibhav Kumar on Monday. According to reports citing sources in the Delhi Police, a “lady caller" had made two PCR calls at a police station, complaining about the incident that took place at the residence of Arvind Kejriwal.
The Delhi Police arrested Bibhav Kumar on Thursday. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog to know what AAP said at the press conference.
Swati Maliwal Assault Case LIVE: CCTVs at CM house being tampered?
“I have received information that now these people are tampering with the CCTV of the house…," Swati Maliwal tweeted.
Swati Maliwal Assault Case LIVE: Kejriwal's PS Bibhav Kumar files written complaint Rajya Sabha MP
The AAP said a written compliant has been submitted via email by Bibhav Kumar against Ms Swati Maliwal to SHO Civil Lines on May 17, 2024.
Swati Maliwal Assault Case LIVE: Forensic team leaves CM's residence
The forensic team has left the residence of CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal.
Swati Maliwal Assault Case LIVE Updates: 'AAP took U-turn, questioned my character,' says MP Maliwal
Swati Maliwal said the AAP took a U-turn after "accepting the truth" two days ago. She said, "Today, under his pressure, the party gave in and to save a goon, my character was questioned by the entire party. No problem, I have been fighting alone for the women of the entire country, I will fight for myself too. Do character assassination as much as possible, the truth will come out when the time comes!"
Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE: Forensic team reaches Arvind Kejriwal's house
Forensic team reached Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Civil Lines residence for probe into Swati Maliwal assault case
Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE: AAP MP Maliwal was ‘face of BJP’s conspiracy', says Atishi
Atishi alleged that AAP MP Maliwal was the “face of BJP’s conspiracy" to level allegations against Kejriwal's PS.
Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE: AAP MP Maliwal reaches Kejriwal's residence
Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE: Delhi police expected to recreate Monday scene at Kejriwal's residence
AAP MP Swati Maliwal arrives at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence as police is expected to recreate what happened with her here on May 13, news agency ANI reported.
Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE: What's the video Atishi is referring to?
A CCTV footage went viral on Friday, wherein, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal could be seen involved in a heated argument with the staff at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on May 13 surfaced online on Friday.
In reference to the same video clip, Swati Maliwal attacked an anonymous person dubbing him a "political hitman" and said he had started efforts to save himself. She also said that the 'truth' will be revealed once the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked.
Meanwhile, the AAP attacked Maliwal over a purported video clip from the CM's residence that was supposedly taken on the day of the alleged assault. This is the first time that the AAP took a stand against Maliwal in the case.
Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE: AAP MP threatened police, Bibhav Kumar
Swati Maliwal threatened police and Bibhav Kumar while sitting comfortable an a sofa, Atishi said while referring to a viral video of the incident.
Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE: Swati Maliwal didn't have appointment to meet CM Kejriwal
Swati Maliwal was told she does not have an appointment to meet CM Kejriwal.
Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE: AAP MP's allegations against Bibhav Kumar 'baseless', says Atishi
Atishi said that AAP MP Swati Maliwal;s allegations against Bibhav Kumar are baseless.
Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE: AAP to issue a statement on the matter shortly
The AAP will hold a press conference to speak on the Swati Maliwal “assault" case shortly.
Swati Maliwal Assault Case Live: Delhi Police, forensic team arrive at Kejriwal's residence
Senior officials of Delhi Police, along with forensic team, arrive at the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal as part of investigation into the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal.
Swati Maliwal Assault Case Live: What's the matter?
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh had confirmed on Tuesday that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal PS Bibhav Kumar had "misbehaved" with AAP Rajya sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday at the CM's residence.
The Delhi Police registered an FIR on Thursday in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal. "Kumar has been named as an accused in the case," officials told news agency PTI. Kumar allegedly kicked and slapped Maliwal multiple times and did not relent even as she screamed for help, according to the FIR. The details of the alleged assault emerged as Maliwal appeared before a magistrate to record her statement in the case on Friday.
Swati Maliwal Assault Case Live: AAP to hold press conference
Delhi minister Atishi announced in a post on X, "Will be doing a Press Conference today at 6pm to bring out the reality of the Swati Maliwal issue..."
