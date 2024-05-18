Former PS of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Bibhav Kumar detained by Delhi Police in connection with AAP MP Swati Maliwal assault case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was detained on Saturday in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, said officials, adding that he was picked up from the chief minister's residence by a Delhi Police team around noon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We've not received any information from the police yet. We've sent them an e-mail that we will cooperate in the investigation," Advocate Karan Sharma representing Bibhav Kumar told media persons.

The Rajya Sabha MP has alleged that Kumar assaulted her at Kejriwal's residence on May 13 when she had gone to meet the chief minister. An FIR was registered in the Swati Maliwal assault case, naming Bibhav Kumar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Police registered the case under Indian Penal Code sections: 354 (Assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (Word gesture or act of intent to insult), 323 (Assault) and other sections of IPC.

Arvind Kejriwal is being slammed for not speaking on the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused him of evading questions on the incident.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Aam Aadmi Party over Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case, saying corruption, misconduct, and disinformation have become the standard operating procedure of Kejriwal-led party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“From corruption to misconduct to disinformation, standard operating procedure of Aam Aadmi Party, it has become their idea and etiquette to indulge in this kind of modus operandi...in modern time, not just 'cheerharan' happened with 'Draupadi' but also character assassination…," Poonawalla said.

“This incident happened with Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on 13th May...at first, they (AAP) remained silent, then after that a little bit acceptance (about the incident) was done by them, after that brazen defence of the accused was done…," he added.

“It is surprising in fact shocking that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has not spoken a word about his party MP Rajya Sabha Swati Maliwal who was misbehaved with and beaten up in CM's residence. The CM has not acted, responded or spoken about it," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Today, I am being told that in Uttar Pradesh, he was seen walking around with the accused...It is utterly shameful that a woman who headed the Delhi Commission for Women is treated like this," she added.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

