Swati Maliwal assault case: Arvind Kejriwal's PS Bibhav Kumar sent to judicial custody till May 28
Swati Maliwal assault case: Arvind Kejriwal's PS Bibhav Kumar's police custody ended on Friday. Following this, he was taken to Delhi's Tis Hazari court where he was sent to four-day judicial custody.
Swati Maliwal assault case: A Delhi court sent Bibhav Kumar to four-day judicial custody till May 28 on Friday. Kumar is the personal secretary of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He was accused to misbehaving with AAP MP Swati Maliwal at Kejriwal's residence on May 13.