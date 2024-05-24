Swati Maliwal assault case: Arvind Kejriwal's PS Bibhav Kumar's police custody ended on Friday. Following this, he was taken to Delhi's Tis Hazari court where he was sent to four-day judicial custody.

Swati Maliwal assault case: A Delhi court sent Bibhav Kumar to four-day judicial custody till May 28 on Friday. Kumar is the personal secretary of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He was accused to misbehaving with AAP MP Swati Maliwal at Kejriwal's residence on May 13.

Bibhav Kumar's police custody ended on Friday. Following this, he was taken to Delhi's Tis Hazari court where he was sent to four-day judicial custody. He was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday, May 19, after a case was filed against him and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the case based on Maliwal's complaint.

Bibhav also lodged a counter-complaint against Maliwal accusing her of forced and illegal entry into Kejriwal's entrance on May 13.

Swati Maliwal Vs Bibhav Kumar A major drama had unfolded on May 13 when the Delhi Police claimed that they received two PCR call from a “lady" who said she was “assaulted inside the CM house". POlice then said, “After some time, MP madam (Maliwal) visited the Civil Lines police station. However, she left soon after saying she would file a complaint later. Till now we have not received any written complaint in this matter.

Few days later, Swati Maliwal lodged an FIR against Bibhav Kumar, revealing some shocking details of the assault. She alleged that Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar "slapped" her "at least seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach, and pelvis area."

The AAP MP later said in an interview with news agency ANI, ""Cheer haran mera uss ghar mein hua aur Charitra Haran mera roz chalaya ja raha ha (I was defamed in that house, and my character is being defamed every day)." Her statement came after AAP leader Atishi accused Maliwal of "lying" and alleged the Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) conspiracy behind her allegations against Bibhav Kumar.

Bibhav Kumar also filed a written complaint against AAP MP Swati Maliwal, blaming her for “creating an incorrect narrative".

“Swati Maliwal forcefully and unauthorizedly entered the Chief Minister's residence. Not only did she breach the security of CM Residence, create a ruckus and assault the complainant; she is now trying to falsely implicate the undersigned complainant so as to create undue pressure on him," Kumar's complaint read.

