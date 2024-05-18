Swati Maliwal assault case: Bibhav Kumar arrested; AAP claims MP 'blackmailed' by BJP | 10 updates
A senior police officer said Bibhav Kumar was arrested from the chief minister's residence on Saturday. The officer said Kumar had gone there in the morning to meet Arvind Kejriwal.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested Saturday in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, even as the party claimed she was "blackmailed" by the BJP as she faces a corruption case.