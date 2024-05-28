Swati Maliwal assault case: Bibhav Kumar sent to three-day police custody
Swati Maliwal assault case: The Delhi Police had sought five days' custody of Kumar. However, Kumar’s counsel opposed the Delhi Police's plea for his custodial interrogation, claiming it had no evidence.
A Delhi court sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to three-days police custody in connection with AAP MP Swati Maliwal's "assault" case on Tuesday. Bibhav Kumar is said to be the personal assistant of Kejriwal. He was accused of assaulting Swati Maliwal when she had reached Kejriwal's residence to meet him on May 13.