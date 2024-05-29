Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence earlier this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by PTI, in his petition, Bibhav Kumar sought a direction to declare his arrest as illegal and to acknowledge that it constitutes a serious violation of the provisions outlined in Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure. He argues that his arrest runs counter to the mandates of the law.

He also sought “appropriate compensation" for his “illegal"arrest and initiation of departmental action against the erring officials who were involved in the decision making of his arrest.

On Monday, Kumar's bail plea was dismissed by a sessions court here, which said there appeared no “pre-meditation" by Maliwal in lodging the FIR and that her allegations could not be “swiped away", PTI reported.

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has accused Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at the official residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 13. Kumar was subsequently arrested on May 18, and on the same day, a magisterial court granted the police custody of Kumar for five days, noting that his anticipatory bail plea had become irrelevant due to his arrest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Later, he was remanded to four-day judicial custody on the following Friday.

The FIR against Kumar was lodged on May 16, invoking various sections of the IPC including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

