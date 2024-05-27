Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi court rejects Bibhav Kumar's bail application

Delhi's Tis Hazari court rejected Bibhav Kumar's bail application in connection with an assault case filed by AAP MP Swati Maliwal on Monday. Kumar is Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's former aide and is accused of “misbehaving" with Maliwal when she had visited Kejriwal's residence on May 13.

