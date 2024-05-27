Active Stocks
Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi court rejects Bibhav Kumar's bail application
Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi court rejects Bibhav Kumar's bail application

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi court rejects Bibhav Kumar's bail application

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi Police personnel and Bibhav Kumar leave Arvind Kejriwal's house in New Delhi on Monday.
Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi Police personnel and Bibhav Kumar leave Arvind Kejriwal's house in New Delhi on Monday. (HT_PRINT)

Delhi's Tis Hazari court rejected Bibhav Kumar's bail application in connection with an assault case filed by AAP MP Swati Maliwal on Monday. Kumar is Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's former aide and is accused of “misbehaving" with Maliwal when she had visited Kejriwal's residence on May 13.

Published: 27 May 2024, 05:41 PM IST
