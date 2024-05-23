Delhi Police sources stated that they will not record the statement of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's parents in the Swati Maliwal assault case today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yesterday, the Delhi Police had said that it would interrogate AAP supremo's parents in the alleged assault case of the party's Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal.

Kejriwal had posted on the X platform about the probe on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow Delhi Police will come to interrogate my old and sick parents".

The Delhi Police sources told ANI news agency that Maliwal in her statement before the magistrate said when she went to Kejriwal's residence, Sunita Kejriwal and the parents were also present in the house when Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with her.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Atishi has raised concerns over the questioning of Kejriwal's parents. Lashing out at PM Modi, Atishi said, "Has our PM stooped so low as to persecute elderly and ill parents? I don't think politics in the country has ever sunk this low".

"Today, when violence is being inflicted upon the parents of Arvind Kejriwal, and Delhi Police are being called to interrogate his elderly and ailing parents, I believe that all limits have been crossed. CM Arvind Kejriwal's mother is 76 years old and she has been in the hospital for a long time before her arrest. Her condition is such that she can hardly walk and cannot leave her room. His father is 85 years old, unable to walk without support, with impaired vision and hearing. Arvind Kejriwal is a person who himself, as a son, considered every elder in Delhi as his parents, took them on pilgrimages like Shravan Kumar," said Atishi.

The AAP leader called upon the people of Delhi to respond to what she views as the unjust persecution of CM Kejriwal and his family through their votes.

Maliwal has filed a case against Bibhav Kumar and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the case based on the former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) complaint.

Bibhav was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday, May 19, and is currently in police custody till today.

Bibhav lodged a counter-complaint against Maliwal accusing her of forced and illegal entry into the CM's entrance.

The assault case row surfaced days ahead of polling in the national capital which is scheduled to take place on May 25 in the sixth phase.

As part of the seat-sharing arrangement, the Congress is contesting three seats while AAP has fielded candidates from four constituencies in Delhi.

