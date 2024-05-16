Delhi police reached the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Thursday to seek details of the incident in connection with the alleged assault on her at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

An official told news agency ANI, “The police team left Swati Maliwal's house after over four hours following a visit in connection with alleged assault by Delhi CM's aide."

Visuals a team of police personnel standing outside her residence in Delhi. Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Women's Wing president Richa Pandey Mishra and other members of the wing also reached outside her residence in an attempt to meet her.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey Mishra also wrote to Swati Maliwal. The letter read, "...We humbly request you to give complete details of this incident to the Police so that stringent action can be taken against the accused. Judicial procedure is essential to ensure that such incidents do not recur..."

The development came days after Bibhav Kumar, who is Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, was accused of "misbehaving" with Maliwal at the residence of Kejriwal in Delhi on Monday.

What we know so far in the matter

AAP leader Sanjay Singh had on Tuesday confirmed that Kejriwal PS Bibhav Kumar "misbehaved" with Swati Maliwal. His statement came a day after reports claimed that Maliwal called police from the CM's residence to complain of the alleged assault.

"Yesterday [on Monday], Maliwal had gone to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. While she was waiting to meet him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with her. This is a highly condemnable incident. Kejriwal has taken cognizance of it and will take strict action in the incident," Sanjay Singh had said.

Earlier on Thursday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo moto cognizance of "allegations by RS MP Swati Maliwal against Delhi Chief Minister, Sh. Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary".

The NCW said it summoned Bibhav Kumar to appear on May 17, 2024, at 11 am on Friday.

Besides, as CM Kejriwal entered the venue for his joint press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, reporters tried questioning him on the alleged assault on the AAP Rajya Sabha member.

However, the AAP supremo evaded all queries on Maliwal. As the issue was raised at the joint presser, Akhilesh brushed aside the query. He was quoted by ANI as saying, "There are other issues that are more important than this."

