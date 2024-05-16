Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi police visits AAP MP's residence, leaves after four hours
The development came days after Bibhav Kumar, who is Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, was accused of “misbehaving” with AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the residence of Kejriwal in Delhi on Monday
Delhi police reached the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Thursday to seek details of the incident in connection with the alleged assault on her at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.