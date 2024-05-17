Senior officials of Delhi Police, along with the forensic team, have arrived at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as part of an investigation into the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal.

According to PTI reports, the team is led by Additional DCP (north) Anjitha Chepyala and includes three other police officers. It is also accompanied by five forensic experts.

Here are 10 latest updates in the Swati Maliwal assault case you should know:

Senior Delhi Police officials, along with a forensic team, arrived at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as part of the investigation.

The AAP has said that the party will organize a press conference to "bring out the reality" of Maliwal's alleged assault at the Delhi chief minister's residence. In a post on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), AAP minister Atishi said, "We will be doing a press conference today at 6 pm to bring out the reality of the Swati Maliwal issue."

Bibhav Kumar, the aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, did not appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal. The NCW had summoned Kumar to appear before it at 11 am.

According to the FIR registered by the Delhi Police, Maliwal was "kicked and slapped seven to eight times" allegedly by the chief minister’s aide at the former's official residence, and "did not relent" despite her asking him to stop.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal arrived at the Tis Hazari Court in Delhi to get her statement recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Under Section 164, a magistrate can record a person's statement or confession during a police investigation before the trial.

In a fresh twist in the Maliwal assault case, the AAP today attacked its own Rajya Sabha MP over a purported video clip from the residence of Kejriwal from the day of the alleged assault. In a post on X, AAP stated, "Swati Maliwal ka sach (Swati Maliwal's truth)." Reacting to the video, Delhi Police said it is yet to be authenticated. (The CCTV footage is not independently verified by Live Mint)

Amid an ongoing political melee, CCTV footage of Maliwal's heated argument with the staff at Kejriwal's house has surfaced online. Reacting to the viral CCTV footage, the AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP said that the truth would emerge. Taking to X, Maliwal said, “This 'political hitman' is making efforts to save himself. Truth will emerge after CCTV footage of Delhi CM's residence, drawing room is investigated." She added that he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime."

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Bibhav Kumar under IPC Sections 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 354B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman today targeted Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal for remaining silent on Maliwal's allegation. Addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters, Sithraman said, “The fact that Swati Maliwal did not register a complaint in Police for three to four days (after the incident) means that there was pressure on her from high-level. There is reason to believe that there was enough pressure on her and probably continues on her."

National Commission of Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma today said that they have been in contact with Maliwal since the assault incident happened at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal. "...We have asked for an Action Taken Report from the Police. FIR charges have been framed. Swati Maliwal's medical examination was also done today," the NCW chief added

