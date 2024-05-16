Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says if any atrocity happens to any woman anywhere, her party stands with the woman.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday weighed in on the alleged assault on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, saying that her party stood with women against any atrocity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told ANI: “...If any atrocity happens to any woman anywhere, we stand with the woman. I always stand with women - irrespective of which party they belong to. Secondly, the AAP will discuss the issue among themselves and make a decision. It is up to them."

Earlier, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba had said that Maliwal was a strong woman who would come forward and take the legal route on the issue. “In the case of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, after the press conference of AAP leader Sanjay Singh ji, it has been confirmed that some unpleasant incident has happened with Swati Maliwal ji in the CM residence, and her party stands strongly with her. Swati Maliwal is a strong and aware woman, I am confident that she will come forward and take the legal route and fight for justice."

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday accused the BJP of playing political games on the issue and also alleged that the saffron party had been behind Swati Maliwal being dragged and manhandled by Delhi Police during the wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar.

“Aam Aadmi Party is our family. The party has taken a clear stand on this issue...Can they answer on the case of Swati Maliwal, when she went to fight for justice for women wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, they made the police drag and beat her up. Don't play political games on this," Singh said told reporters in Lucknow.

Sharing a picture of Arvind Kejriwal and Bibhav Kumar, who was allegedly behind the assault on Maliwal, the BJP has accused the AAP of failing to act against Kumar, the personal assistant to the CM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

