Swati Maliwal assault case: Setback for Arvind Kejriwal’s aide as Delhi HC dismisses Bibhav Kumar’s plea against arrest

The Delhi High Court dismissed a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar on Friday. The plea challenged Kumar's arrest in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence.

"Petition dismissed," Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said.

The Delhi Police had opposed Kumar's bail plea saying that releasing him on bail may influence the probe. Bibhav Kumar is accused of assaulting Maliwal at the Chief Minister's residence in New Delhi on May 13.

Kumar allegedly assaulted Maliwal on May 13 at Kejriwal's official residence. As per an FIR, Kumar hit Maliwal in her chest, stomach and the pelvic area when she went to the meet the CM at his residence.

The FIR against Kumar was registered on May 16 under Indian Penal Code provisions related to criminal intimidation, destruction of evidence, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Kumar was arrested on May 18 and is currently in judicial custody. He moved the Delhi High Court to declare his arrest illegal and also sought compensation for the same.

In his plea, Kumar aid his arrest was in gross violation of the provisions of Section 41A (notice of appearance before police officer) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and against the mandate of the law.

Delhi Police had opposed the petition and submitted that Kumar was not arrested "in haste" and he was taken into custody as per the law.

His bail plea was earlier dismissed by the trial court and the high court and is pending before the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) refuted Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal's allegations and accused of her of being in a conspiracy against the political party.