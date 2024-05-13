Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders claimed that Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleged on Monday that she was assaulted by the personal assistant to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bibhav Kumar.

Several media reports cited sources as saying that a “lady caller", reportedly Maliwal, made two PCR calls from the CM's residence, alleging that she was 'assaulted' by Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar. Swati Maliwal is an AAP MP in the Rajya Sabha and former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief.

Here's all we know about the matter as if now:

1. What Delhi Police said?

Neithet Swato Maliwal, nor police have made any official statement on the alleged incident yet. However, some officials told news agency PTI that AAP MP Swati Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station on Monday and alleged that a member of Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff misbehaved with her.

Meanwhile, sources in the Delhi Police told news agency ANI that Maliwal had made a PCR call twice from the chief minister's residence, alleging that she was 'assaulted' by Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar.

“A PCR call was received around 9.34 in the morning, in which the lady caller said that she was assaulted inside the CM house. After which, the local SHO of the local police responded to the call and reached the spot," DCP (North) Manoj Meena said.

“After some time, MP madam (Maliwal) visited the Civil Lines police station. However, she left soon after saying she would file a complaint later. Till now we have not received any written complaint in this matter, " Meena added.

Source said a Delhi Police team reached the CM's residence after acting on Maliwal's complaint over the phone. However, the team did not find her there.

3. What do BJP leaders claim?

Bansuri Swaraj, the BJP's candidate from New Delhi, said, "We got shameful news today that after getting instigated by Arvind Kejriwal, his OSD [officer on Special Duty] has beaten and misbehaved with one of their party's MP Swati Maliwal."

"She also made a call to the Delhi Police and complaint regarding the same. The incident took place in the presence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at his residence...," Swaraj said.

Meanwhile, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya posted on X, “Remember, Swati Maliwal had maintained radio silence on Kejriwal’s arrest. She was, in fact not even in India at that time and didn’t return for a long time."

