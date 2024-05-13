Swati Maliwal 'assaulted' inside Arvind Kejriwal's house, 2 PCR calls but no written complaint: What we know so far
Several media reports cited sources as saying that a “lady caller”, reportedly AAP MP Swaiti Maliwal, made two PCR calls from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence, alleging that she was “assaulted” inside his residence on Monday.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders claimed that Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleged on Monday that she was assaulted by the personal assistant to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bibhav Kumar.