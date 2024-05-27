Bibhav Kumar says Swati Maliwal 'trespassed', AAP MP claims 'death threat' from him: Who said what in court?
Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava on Monday opposed Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar's bail in Swati Maliwal assault case. However, Bibhav's council advocate N Hariharan argued that how such an incident (assault) could take place where many people were present.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday told a magisterial court in Delhi that if Bibhav Kumar is released on bail there would be a threat to her and her family.