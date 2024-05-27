AAP MP Swati Maliwal is at the bail hearing of Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar, who is accused of allegedly assaulting her on May 13.

MP and Aam Admi Party leader Swati Maliwal broke down during the bail hearing of alleged accused Bibhav Kumar in a Delhi Court on May 27, according to a Hindustan Times report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maliwal is at the bail hearing of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant (PA) Kumar, who is accused of allegedly assaulting her earlier this month.

Kumar's Bail Plea Kumar had moved a bail plea at the Delhi court on Saturday, May 25, following which the court sought a response from the Delhi police on the matter.

Kumar's lawyers moved his bail plea to the court after he was sent to four-days judicial custody on May 24.

Also Read | Rajkot gaming zone fire: Seven officials including police inspectors and civic staff suspended for negligence {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maliwal's Accusations Maliwal has alleged that she was assaulted by Kumar when she went to meet the CM at his residence on May 13.

Maliwal complained to the Delhi police against Kumar on May 14, a day after the alleged assault took place. A day later, Kumar lodged a counter-complaint with the police, accusing Maliwal of gaining 'unauthorized entry' into the CM's Civil Lines residence and 'verbally abusing' him.

Also Read | Pune Porsche crash news: BIG TWIST in teen drunk driving case as police reveal how blood sample was tampered {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A case was filed against Kumar and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the case based on Maliwal's complaint. Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday, May 19, and is currently in police custody.

His anticipatory bail plea filed last Saturday was observed as becoming "infructuous" by the court.

Delhi Police has claimed that Kumar was not cooperating in the investigation, was evasive in his replies and has not disclosed his mobile phone password. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!