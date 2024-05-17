Swati Maliwal case: Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar 'slapped and kicked', AAP MP says. Top 10 updates
AAP leader Swati Maliwal files FIR against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's PA for alleged assault, demands strict action.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Swati Maliwal has lodged an FIR based on a formal complaint lodged by her against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA, Bibhav Kumar. In her complaint, Maliwal has alleged she was "slapped, hit on the stomach, and kicked" by Kumar. According to PTI news agency, Swati Maliwal became emotional while stating the police. She also demanded strict action in the case.