Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Swati Maliwal has lodged an FIR based on a formal complaint lodged by her against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA, Bibhav Kumar. In her complaint, Maliwal has alleged she was "slapped, hit on the stomach, and kicked" by Kumar. According to PTI news agency, Swati Maliwal became emotional while stating the police. She also demanded strict action in the case.

Here are top 10 updates on this big political story:

The police have registered a case under sections 354, 506, 509, and 323, among other IPC sections, for offenses including assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation, word gesture or acts of intent to insult, and assault.

Swati Maliwal case: ‘Why Kejriwal isn’t taking action against Bibhav?'

Maliwal has named Kumar as the "main person" who allegedly assaulted her when she had gone to meet Kejriwal on Monday. Maliwal claimed in her complaint that Kumar slapped her 7-8 times on the face and hit her on her chest, stomach, and sensitive parts. “Bibhav came and started abusing and kept slapping without provocation...I made noise and said 'Let me go', but he kept beating me continuously and abusing me in Hindi...In order to protect myself, I pushed him away with my legs. At that time, he pounced on me, brutally dragged and deliberately pulled my shirt up...After that, Bibhav Kumar did not relent and attacked me by kicking me in my chest, stomach, and pelvis area with his legs". AAP Rajya Sabha MP may undergo a medical checkup at AIIMS.

Swati Maliwal's statement- "What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope that appropriate action will be taken. The last few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed for me. Those who tried to do character assassination, saying that she was doing it on the instructions of the other party, may God keep them happy too," the former DCW chief said.

Swati Maliwal breaks silence on ‘assault’ incident: ‘What happened with me…’

Special Cell and Crime Branch teams have been deployed to arrest the accused. His location is being traced.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Bibhav Kumar.

BJP leaders have demanded the resignation of Delhi CM amid Maliwal's controversy. Shazia Ilmi, a Delhi BJP leader said, " I have also tolerated the misbehaviour of that person. Prashant Kumar and Yogendra Yadav were also kicked out by bouncers. But this time they have crossed limits. Is beating up a woman by your PA appropriate?"

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case: Delhi police visits AAP MP's residence

Besides, BJP's Mahila Morcha in a letter addressed to Swati Maliwal, expressed concern about the incident and asserted that the behaviour with a woman MP was an insult to the women of the entire nation. "Even though our political ideologies are different, as women we are all with you," the letter reads.

Congress also said strict action should be taken against the person who was involved in the alleged assault on Maliwal. The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party are fighting the Lok Sabha elections under the banner of the INDIA bloc in Delhi.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the BJP for politicising the issue. He alleged that the BJP had been behind Swati Maliwal being dragged and manhandled by Delhi police during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar. The AAP MP further raised alleged atrocities against women committed under the BJP regime, Singh questioned the Prime Minister's silence on such issues.

BJP leaders and workers staged a protest on Wednesday near Delhi Chief Minister's residence questioning his silence over the alleged assault.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!