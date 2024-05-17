Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Swati Maliwal has lodged an FIR based on a formal complaint lodged by her against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA, Bibhav Kumar. In her complaint, Maliwal has alleged she was "slapped, hit on the stomach, and kicked" by Kumar. According to PTI news agency, Swati Maliwal became emotional while stating the police. She also demanded strict action in the case.

