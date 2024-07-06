A Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of Bibhav Kumar till July 16 in connection with an assault case. A close aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he was arrested in mid-May after being accused of assaulting Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the official residence of the CM.
