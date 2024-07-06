Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Swati Maliwal case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar till July 16

Delhi court extends judicial custody of Bibhav Kumar till July 16 in assault case involving Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal

New Delhi: AAP MP Swati Maliwal near the Parliament House as Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die after Motion of Thanks to President's Address passed, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI07_03_2024_000266A)

A Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of Bibhav Kumar till July 16 in connection with an assault case. A close aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he was arrested in mid-May after being accused of assaulting Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the official residence of the CM.

