Swati Maliwal case: ‘Unbelievable’, FM Nirmala Sitharaman questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence on assault charges
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for remaining silent on Swati Maliwal's assault allegations. Despite promises of action from AAP MP Sanjay Singh, the accused was seen with Kejriwal in Lucknow.
Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Friday, chided Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for being silent on the Swati Maliwal issue. Maliwal, who is Kejriwal's colleague and AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, has alleged that a personal staff of the Delhi CM, Bibhav Kumar, assaulted her.