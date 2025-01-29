Swati Maliwal case: Court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar’s revision challenge against cognisance order

Swati Maliwal Case: The Tis Hazari Court in Delhi has dismissed multiple revisions filed by Bibhav Kumar, a close aide to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the assault case involving former Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson and current AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

On January 29, Wednesday, the court rejected Bibhav Kumar's challenge against the cognizance order taken against him, as well as his appeal against the committal of his case to the Sessions Court for further proceedings.

The Delhi Court has also dismissed the revision of Delhi Police against the court order directing it to supply un-relied documents to Bibhav Kumar.

The Delhi police had been ordered to provide these documents as part of the ongoing proceedings related to the case. The judge underscored the importance of transparency in legal proceedings, allowing Bibhav Kumar access to materials that could potentially support his defence.

What is the Swati Maliwal vs Bibhav Kumar Case? Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar's legal troubles stem from an alleged incident on May 13 last year at the Chief Minister's residence in Delhi, where he is accused of physically and verbally assaulting Swati Maliwal.

The incident occurred when Swati Maliwal reportedly visited to meet the then Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ion 13 May.

In her complaint, Swati Maliwal alleged that Bibhav Kumar slapped her multiple times, kicked her, and attempted to disrobe her during the encounter.

Following Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's complaint, Bibhav Kumar's arrest on May 18, last year.

The Supreme Court had previously granted him bail but imposed conditions preventing him from being reinstated in any official capacity within the Chief Minister's Office. Bibhav Kumar also continues to face serious charges, including culpable homicide and criminal intimidation.

