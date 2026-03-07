Swati Maliwal slams Badshah's Haryanvi song ‘Tateeree’ for objectifying schoolgirls, calls lyrics ‘vulgar, unacceptable’

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal slammed pop singer Badshah's latest Haryanvi song ‘Tateeree’ for its inappropriate lyrics ‘objectifying schoolgirls.’ Calling the lyrics “vulgar” and “unacceptable," she stressed that artists with massive fan following must act responsibly. She warned against normalizing such content as “entertainment.”

Tking to X, the Rajya Sabha MP wrote, “Disgusted by singer Badshah’s new song objectifying schoolgirls with crass and vulgar lyrics. It is extremely Shameful & unacceptable! Artists with such influence must act responsibly. This can’t be normalized as entertainment.”

Controversy over Tateeree song The rapper-singer has been grounded in controversy since the release of Haryanvi folk track Tateeree on 28 February on Badshah’s YouTube channel. Panchkula residents raised concerns about the song’s impact on societal norms, following which they filed a complaint against the singer at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Sector 20, according to Free Press Journal report.

An FIR was registered under Section 296 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with acts that outrage public decency or disturb social harmony, as well as Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. Obscene acts or songs that portrays women in an indecent manner are prohibited under these sections. It limits the creation, publication, or circulation of such content.

According to the complaint, both the song and its official video feature offensive language, gestures, and visuals showing girls in school uniforms. The complainant alleges that the imagery and lyrics undermine public decency and send “a negative message to society”.

Haryana State Commission for Women summons Badshah Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) also issued formal summons on 6 March over alleged objectionable lyrics in Badshah's latest song. As per the commission's chairperson Renu Bhatia, the panel has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter following complaints.

The complainants identified as Savita Arya, president of the Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti in Panipat, and Shiv Kumar, director of the Shiv Aarti India Foundation alleged that the lyrics of Tateeree contain indecent vocabulary and objectify women and minors.

The matter is listed for 13 March 2026, at 11:30 am which will be heard by a bench presided by Renu Bhatia. The proceedings will take place at the Conference Hall, DC Office in Panipat, ANI reported.

Renu Bhatia shared similar sentiments as complainants and expressed concerns over the regulatory clearance. Previously, she served as a member of the Film Censor Board for three years.

