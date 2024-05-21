Reacting to the Lt Governor's statement in Swati Malliwal's alleged assault case at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said V.K. Saxena's statement proves that Swati Maliwal is working for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The AAP accused the saffron party of hatching a new conspiracy every day during elections. It said the party is losing badly, and Modi ji's sinking ship is taking the support of Swati Maliwal.

"LG's statement proves that Swati Maliwal is working for the BJP. The BJP is hatching a new conspiracy every day during elections - sometimes liquor scam, sometimes Swati Maliwal, sometimes false allegations of foreign funding. The BJP will use new tactics everyday during elections. BJP is losing badly. Modi ji's sinking ship is taking support of Swati Maliwal," the AAP said in a statement.

Earlier today, the Delhi Lt. Governor said that the AAP Rajya Sabha MP has expressed her concerns to him about being subjected to coercion by the Aam Aadmi Party.

"Yesterday, she called me out of sheer anguish, describing at length her traumatic experience, and the subsequent intimidation and shaming that she is being subjected to by her own colleagues. She also expressed concerns over the reported tampering of evidence and coercion against her. Although Maliwal has been vociferous, hostile and blatantly partisan towards me and my office, often criticising me unjustifiably, yet any physical violence and hounding perpetrated on her are inexcusable and unacceptable," Saxena said.

The L-G further said that the Delhi chief minister is being evasive and dodgy on this matter.

Slamming Kejriwal, the L-G further said,"I would have expected that, at least for the sake of propriety, my CM would have come clean, rather than being evasive and dodgy. His deafening silence speaks volumes about his stance on the safety of women."

"Delhi is the national capital and is home to the entire diplomatic community from around the world. Such shameful incidents and the insensitive and contemptuous government response on the issue of women's safety, tarnish India's image worldwide. Had such an incident happened in any other Chief Minister's residence in the country, external forces with vested interests, inimical to India, would have unleashed a scathing global narrative around women's safety in India," he added.

Earlier, Maliwal accused party chief Arvind Kejriwal's former personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, of assaulting her at the Chief Minister's residence, while Kumar lodged a counter-complaint with the police on Friday, accusing the AAP MP of gaining 'unauthorised entry' into the CM's Civil Lines residence and 'verbally abusing' him.

