'Swati Maliwal working for BJP': AAP after Delhi L-G VK Saxena says AAP MP called him
Reacting to the Lt Governor's statement in Swati Malliwal's alleged assault case at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said V.K. Saxena's statement proves that Swati Maliwal is working for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).