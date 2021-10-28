Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre, AstraZeneca launch skill program for nurses

The training program is targeted to empower nurses to better recognize the risk factors, causes, pathophysiology, screening methods, diagnostic tests and management of diabetes mellitus, hypertension and other NCDs. They will also be able to advice patients and the community on the importance of early and regular screening and adoption of healthy lifestyle. Another key outcome expected is to help people overcome myths and barriers and improve the rate of timely action for confirmatory diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}