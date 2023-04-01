Swedish national arrested for allegedly molesting IndiGo cabin crew

Swedish national arrested for allegedly molesting IndiGo cabin crew2 min read . 10:03 AM IST
- The incident happened on Thursday and the arrested accused was granted bail by Andheri court on Friday.
In another incident of unruly behaviour, a Swedish national was arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly molesting an IndiGo flight crew member onboard a Bangkok-Mumbai flight.
As per ANI, the incident happened on Thursday and the accused was arrested after a complaint by IndiGo Airlines. He was later produced in the Andheri court on Friday and was granted bail the same day.
As per Time of India report, passenger Klas Erik Harald Jonas Westberg was traveling on flight 6E-1052 from Bangkok to Mumbai. The incident happened when the flight attendant informed him that there was no sea food available on flight and instead served him chicken. Later when she asked him for his ATM card to make the payment, the passenger held her hand. Pulling her hand away, the crew asked him to enter the pin.
The passenger later got up and molested her in front of the crew and other passengers. In her statement, she also stated that the passenger was drunk.
“I served him chicken meals and asked for his ATM card to make a payment through the POS machine. On the pretext of swiping the card, the passenger held my hand. I pulled it back and asked him to enter the card PIN. This time he crossed the limit... getting up, he molested me in front of other passengers. When I shouted and screamed that he was misbehaving, he returned to his seat," TOI has quoted the cabin crew's statement.
This is the 8th unruly airline passenger arrested in India in the past three months, according to officials.
Earlier on 23 March, Mumbai's Sahar Police had booked two IndiGo flyers travelling from Dubai to Mumbai for allegedly being drunk and misbehaving with the crew. The arrested passengers were identified as Dattatreya Bapardekar and John George D'Souza.
"Two Indigo flyers have been booked under section 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) & sections 21,22 and 25 of Aircraft rules for being drunk & misbehaving with the crew. Both were arrested formally but as the sections were bailable, they were granted bail from the police station itself", DCP Dixit Gedam, Mumbai Police had told ANI earlier in the month.
According to the police, the incident occurred on March 22. It is alleged that passengers John George D'Souza and Dattatreya Anand Bapardekar started drinking after the flight took off from Dubai on an Indigo flight from Dubai to Mumbai. When the cabin crew found this, they informed them about the ban on drinking alcohol inside the flight. But both the accused got infuriated and stood up from their seat and started walking inside the flight drunk.
(With inputs from ANI)
