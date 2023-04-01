Swedish national arrested for allegedly molesting IndiGo cabin crew

“I served him chicken meals and asked for his ATM card to make a payment through the POS machine. On the pretext of swiping the card, the passenger held my hand. I pulled it back and asked him to enter the card PIN. This time he crossed the limit... getting up, he molested me in front of other passengers. When I shouted and screamed that he was misbehaving, he returned to his seat," TOI has quoted the cabin crew's statement.