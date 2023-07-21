'Sweet IndiGo ladies': Priyanka Gandhi shares appreciation post on 'pleasant' flight to Gwalior2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 02:31 PM IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra praised IndiGo and its cabin crew for being efficient and pleasant. She is in Gwalior to address a public rally today.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has penned an appreciation post for IndiGo airline and its cabin crew, calling them “most efficient and pleasant".
A recent data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also showed that IndiGo’s market share hit a record high of 63.2 percent in June.
According to official data, India's domestic air passenger traffic grew 18.78 per cent to around 1.25 crore in June compared to the year-ago period. In June, IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, AirAsia India and Akasa Air saw an increase in their respective market share amid the grounding of budget carrier Go First. However, SpiceJet's market share continued to decline and fell to 4.4 per cent last month whereas it stood at 7.3 per cent in January this year.
The data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed that domestic carriers flew 124.87 lakh people in June compared to 105.12 lakh in the same period a year ago.
Air India and AirAsia India (now rebranded as AIX Connect) -- flew 12.37 lakh and 10.4 lakh passengers, respectively in June. The market share of Air India stood at 9.7 per cent while that of AirAsia India was at 8 per cent, as per the data. Full service carrier Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, had a market share of 8.1 percent and flew 10.11 lakh passengers in June.
