Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has penned an appreciation post for IndiGo airline and its cabin crew, calling them “most efficient and pleasant".

The Congress general secretary in her post shared pictures two crew member of the flight and in the last post, she also shared a picture of a special gift she received from team IndiGo. In the caption, she wrote, “Thank you to the sweet Indigo ladies on my flight to Gwalior….I have always thought that the crew on Indigo flights are most efficient and pleasant." Priyanka Gandhi is in Gwalior to address a public rally today. Her rally in Gwalior comes two days after the Congress government announced implementation of Gruhalakshmi scheme in Karnataka for direct transfer of ₹2000 every month to the women heads of families. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhivadra) Soon after she dropped the pictures, her followers swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. “This shows simplicity can bring people closer to you," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Brave girls!!“ Earlier, the airlines became the only Indian carrier in the list of the World’s top 10 most active airlines. The World of Statistics in a tweet shared list of the most active airlines.

A recent data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also showed that IndiGo’s market share hit a record high of 63.2 percent in June.

According to official data, India's domestic air passenger traffic grew 18.78 per cent to around 1.25 crore in June compared to the year-ago period. In June, IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, AirAsia India and Akasa Air saw an increase in their respective market share amid the grounding of budget carrier Go First. However, SpiceJet's market share continued to decline and fell to 4.4 per cent last month whereas it stood at 7.3 per cent in January this year.

The data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed that domestic carriers flew 124.87 lakh people in June compared to 105.12 lakh in the same period a year ago.

Air India and AirAsia India (now rebranded as AIX Connect) -- flew 12.37 lakh and 10.4 lakh passengers, respectively in June. The market share of Air India stood at 9.7 per cent while that of AirAsia India was at 8 per cent, as per the data. Full service carrier Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, had a market share of 8.1 percent and flew 10.11 lakh passengers in June.

(With inputs from agencies)