Sweet sellers need to display 'best before date' from 1 October, orders FSSAI

NEW DELHI : Your neighbourhood sweet shop will now have to declare the 'best before date' of non-packaged or loose sweets available in his shop. India’s food regulator, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed the sweet shop owners to adhere to the protocol from October 1 this year.

FSSAI's regulation will help to ensure that the consumers are purchasing fresh products.

The food safety regulator, in a letter dated 25 September to the commissioner of food safety of all states and Union Territories, said, "...In the public interest and to ensure food safety, it has been decided that in case of non-packaged/ loose sweets, the container/tray holding sweets at the outlet for sale should display the 'Best Before Date' of the product mandatorily with effect from October 1, 2020."

'Best before date' must, can avoid 'manufacturing'

The letter also said that the food business operators (FBOs) might also display the date of manufacturing, adding that 'it is not mandatory however'.

"The FBOs shall decide and display the 'Best Before Date' of sweets depending on the nature of the products and the local conditions," the FSSAI said.

If you visit FSSAI's website, you will find an indicative list of the shelf life of various types of sweets.

The FSSAI has also asked all FBOs dealing in sweets to comply with these directions, and added that food safety commissioners should ensure compliance.

The food regulator said that the decision was based on various complaints about the quality and adulteration of sweets, mostly during festive season.

