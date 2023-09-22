Swiggy accused by users of charging ₹3 extra on their order, ‘tech bug’ says company1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 07:20 AM IST
Swiggy responds to user allegations of overcharging, claiming it was a tech bug and users were not actually charged extra.
Food delivery aggregator Swiggy has been accused of rounding up the order amount to the nearest whole number and adding an additional ₹3 to the customer's order value. Swiggy later explained that the issue was actually a tech bug and users had only been charged the prescribed amount.
Swiggy responds to user's allegations:
Replying to a post on X, Swiggy noted that it was actually a ‘tech bug’ and users had not actually been charged an extra amount.
The company wrote, “Some users may note incorrect discount amounts in their order history page. However, users have actually paid as per the prescribed discount amount during the checkout. Customers have paid the correct amount. This discrepancy in order history and actual paid value is due to a tech bug which our teams have fixed. Now back to ordering your favourite food!"