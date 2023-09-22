Swiggy responds to user allegations of overcharging, claiming it was a tech bug and users were not actually charged extra.

Food delivery aggregator Swiggy has been accused of rounding up the order amount to the nearest whole number and adding an additional ₹3 to the customer's order value. Swiggy later explained that the issue was actually a tech bug and users had only been charged the prescribed amount.

The issue was first pointed out by the user 'kingslyj' on X (formerly Twitter). The user pointed out that he had been overcharged on his order by ₹3.09 and the company gave the RBI instructions as an explanation for this phenomenon.

He wrote, "Recently noticed that all Swiggy txns were for whole figure amounts, while other card txns still had paisa amounts. Dug a bit and discovered @Swiggy used charge the exact amount to the paisa once upon a time but have since started salami slicing."

Later on, other users after having a look at their order history confirmed that they had also been charged an extra amount for their order on Swiggy.

Swiggy responds to user's allegations: Replying to a post on X, Swiggy noted that it was actually a ‘tech bug’ and users had not actually been charged an extra amount.

The company wrote, "Some users may note incorrect discount amounts in their order history page. However, users have actually paid as per the prescribed discount amount during the checkout. Customers have paid the correct amount. This discrepancy in order history and actual paid value is due to a tech bug which our teams have fixed. Now back to ordering your favourite food!"