Swiggy creates Guinness World Record, partners with Singham Returns team to deliver 11,000 vada pavs in single order

Food delivery company Swiggy, in partnership with the Singham Again team, created a Guinness World Record as they delivered 11,000 vada pavs to underprivileged kids in Mumbai.

Swiggy delivered the famous fast food from MM Mithaiwala to children supported by the Robin Hood Army, an NGO that fights hunger by surplus food distribution across Mumbai.

For the first order, Swiggy delivered vada pavs at Airport High School & Junior College in Vile Parle, where Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty and Swiggy Co-founder Phani Kishan received the order. The vada pavs were distributed across schools supported by the Robin Hood Army in Bandra, Juhu, Andheri East (Chandivali and Chakala), Malad, and Borivali.

Taking to X, Phani Kishan wrote, “When @Swiggy meets Singham, world records are meant to be broken! (sic) Swiggy created a @GWR Record by delivering 11,000 vada pavs in a single order to children at Robin HoodArmy schools across Mumbai!”

He added, "This incredible feat was made possible by our newly launched XL Fleet, which is designed to handle large-scale orders for all festive and party needs. And in true XL style we had the legends of Singham - Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn celebrate and bring a huge smile to the kids at Airport High School (sic)."

On collaboration with Swiggy, Singham Again director Rohit Shetty said, "We are elated to have collaborated with Swiggy for this record-breaking delivery of vada pav, bringing food and joy to children. Just like Singham’s larger-than-life personality and strong ethics, this initiative has achieved a meaningful cause."

According to details, the idea to feed underprivileged children was conceptualised and executed by Havas Play.