Swiggy creates Guinness World Record, partners with Singham Returns team to deliver 11,000 vada pavs in single order

  • Swiggy delivered the famous fast food from MM Mithaiwala to children supported by the Robin Hood Army.

Livemint
Updated15 Oct 2024, 07:10 PM IST
Swiggy Co-founder Phani Kishan, others receiving the Guinness World Record
Swiggy Co-founder Phani Kishan, others receiving the Guinness World Record(X/@phanikishan)

Food delivery company Swiggy, in partnership with the Singham Again team, created a Guinness World Record as they delivered 11,000 vada pavs to underprivileged kids in Mumbai.

Swiggy delivered the famous fast food from MM Mithaiwala to children supported by the Robin Hood Army, an NGO that fights hunger by surplus food distribution across Mumbai.

Also Read | Swiggy’s Crorepatis: Top executives bag $271 million in ESOP ahead of IPO

For the first order, Swiggy delivered vada pavs at Airport High School & Junior College in Vile Parle, where Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty and Swiggy Co-founder Phani Kishan received the order. The vada pavs were distributed across schools supported by the Robin Hood Army in Bandra, Juhu, Andheri East (Chandivali and Chakala), Malad, and Borivali.

Taking to X, Phani Kishan wrote, “When @Swiggy meets Singham, world records are meant to be broken! (sic) Swiggy created a @GWR Record by delivering 11,000 vada pavs in a single order to children at Robin HoodArmy schools across Mumbai!”

Also Read | Will Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal use Swiggy to order food? Here is what he says

He added, "This incredible feat was made possible by our newly launched XL Fleet, which is designed to handle large-scale orders for all festive and party needs. And in true XL style we had the legends of Singham - Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn celebrate and bring a huge smile to the kids at Airport High School (sic)."

On collaboration with Swiggy, Singham Again director Rohit Shetty said, "We are elated to have collaborated with Swiggy for this record-breaking delivery of vada pav, bringing food and joy to children. Just like Singham’s larger-than-life personality and strong ethics, this initiative has achieved a meaningful cause."

According to details, the idea to feed underprivileged children was conceptualised and executed by Havas Play.

Also Read | ‘Kicked me out,’ Zomato CEO says as Swiggy is set to sponsor Shark Tank India

Mohit Joshi, CEO of Havas Media Network India, said, “We’re always driven by the ambition to create meaningful connections through meaningful media that reflect cultural shifts. With Swiggy, we’ve once again tapped into the pulse of pop culture, delivering a campaign that’s bold, innovative, and community-focused. Securing the coveted Guinness World Records title for the largest vada pav delivery exemplifies not only the disruptive potential of Swiggy XL but also our strategic vision in crafting high-impact, culturally resonant campaigns that redefine the industry. ”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 07:10 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaSwiggy creates Guinness World Record, partners with Singham Returns team to deliver 11,000 vada pavs in single order

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.65
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -2.65 (-1.67%)

    Tata Power share price

    463.50
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    167.85
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    2.45 (1.48%)

    Federal Bank share price

    198.55
    03:48 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.55 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,870.05
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    14.05 (0.76%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    999.00
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.08%)

    Infosys share price

    1,957.20
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -1.5 (-0.08%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,110.00
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -102.85 (-1.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,045.25
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -56.15 (-5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    559.30
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.8 (-4.57%)

    HDFC Life Insurance Company share price

    714.40
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.25 (-3.54%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    218.85
    03:52 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -7.65 (-3.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    894.45
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    70.65 (8.58%)

    Aegis Logis share price

    727.80
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    51.15 (7.56%)

    Sunteck Realty share price

    595.85
    03:50 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    41.75 (7.53%)

    FDC share price

    568.70
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    35.15 (6.59%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,625.00-50.00
      Chennai
      77,631.00-50.00
      Delhi
      77,783.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      77,635.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.