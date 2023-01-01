Food delivery aggregators have once again successfully satisfied the foodie in millions of Indians celebrating on New Year's Eve. While no party is ever complete without food, lakhs of Indians cannot be seated inside a restaurant at any given time. However, food delivery aggregators in the past over 5 years have made sure nobody misses out on the food.
Food delivery aggregators have once again successfully satisfied the foodie in millions of Indians celebrating on New Year's Eve. While no party is ever complete without food, lakhs of Indians cannot be seated inside a restaurant at any given time. However, food delivery aggregators in the past over 5 years have made sure nobody misses out on the food.
Swiggy on Sunday informed that on New Year's Eve, 31 December 2022, the food delivery aggregator has delivered 3.05 lakh biriyani and 2.5 lakh pizza across the country.
Swiggy on Sunday informed that on New Year's Eve, 31 December 2022, the food delivery aggregator has delivered 3.05 lakh biriyani and 2.5 lakh pizza across the country.
While it is no surprise that biriyani topped people's preference, Swiggy has also informed that 75.4% orders came for Hyderabadi Biryani, followed by Lucknowi-14.2% and Kolkata-10.4%.
While it is no surprise that biriyani topped people's preference, Swiggy has also informed that 75.4% orders came for Hyderabadi Biryani, followed by Lucknowi-14.2% and Kolkata-10.4%.
Providing further details, Swigy informed that the app had delivered 1.65 lakh Biryani orders at 7.20 pm on Saturday. Bawarchi, one of top biryani selling restaurants in Hyderabad delivered two biryanis per minute on 2021 New year Eve and for 31 December, 2022, it prepared 15 tonnes of the delicacy to meet the demand, news agency PTI reported.
Providing further details, Swigy informed that the app had delivered 1.65 lakh Biryani orders at 7.20 pm on Saturday. Bawarchi, one of top biryani selling restaurants in Hyderabad delivered two biryanis per minute on 2021 New year Eve and for 31 December, 2022, it prepared 15 tonnes of the delicacy to meet the demand, news agency PTI reported.
In a tweet, Swiggy said, “@dominos_india, 61,287 pizzas have been delivered, we can only imagine the number of oregano packets going with them".
In a tweet, Swiggy said, “@dominos_india, 61,287 pizzas have been delivered, we can only imagine the number of oregano packets going with them".
Swiggy also informed that 1.76 lakh packets of chips were ordered on Swiggy Instamart as of 7 PM Saturday. Stating that as many as 2,757 packets of Durex condoms were delivered by Swiggy Instamart, a grocery delivery platform, it requested people to order 4,212 more to make it "6969' and it can say "nice".
Swiggy also informed that 1.76 lakh packets of chips were ordered on Swiggy Instamart as of 7 PM Saturday. Stating that as many as 2,757 packets of Durex condoms were delivered by Swiggy Instamart, a grocery delivery platform, it requested people to order 4,212 more to make it "6969' and it can say "nice".
"The party is already off to a fast start - we have already delivered over 1.3 million orders and counting. Our fleet and restaurant partners are geared up to make this NYE unforgettable. Pro-tip: order early to beat the rush," Sriharsha Majety, Swiggy CEO said in a tweet last evening.
"The party is already off to a fast start - we have already delivered over 1.3 million orders and counting. Our fleet and restaurant partners are geared up to make this NYE unforgettable. Pro-tip: order early to beat the rush," Sriharsha Majety, Swiggy CEO said in a tweet last evening.
About 12,344 people across India ordered khichdi on New Year's Eve by 9.18 PM.
About 12,344 people across India ordered khichdi on New Year's Eve by 9.18 PM.
Earlier, Swiggy had informed that Biryani set the new records with 2.28 biryani orders per second. Not just Biryani, India also tried foreign flavours with Ravioli (Italian) and Bibimbap (Korean) as they emerged as popular choices. Swiggy Instamart was also a hit among the users for a quick delivery of groceries.
Earlier, Swiggy had informed that Biryani set the new records with 2.28 biryani orders per second. Not just Biryani, India also tried foreign flavours with Ravioli (Italian) and Bibimbap (Korean) as they emerged as popular choices. Swiggy Instamart was also a hit among the users for a quick delivery of groceries.
The most-eaten dish this year was biryani. “Users said YES YES YES to Biryani making it the most ordered dish on Swiggy yet again for the 7th year running. Looks like yeh SAAT hum nahin chodenge!! The dish showed," Swiggy said.
The most-eaten dish this year was biryani. “Users said YES YES YES to Biryani making it the most ordered dish on Swiggy yet again for the 7th year running. Looks like yeh SAAT hum nahin chodenge!! The dish showed," Swiggy said.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.