As 'boycott Swiggy' trends on social media over a controversial Holi poster, a delivery personnel has been showered with praise for refusing to complete an order. According to reports, Sachin Panchal had refused to deliver mutton korma near the premises of Marghat Hanuman Mandir in Delhi. Instead he urged the customer to come and take the order from him.

Reports suggest that the delivery personnel had argued with the Swiggy customer service representative as well as the customer, refusing to violate the sanctity of the temple. While many on social media platforms contended that the delivery agent had been fired for his actions, Swiggy has refuted the allegation.

As per reports citing the company, the delivery agent's ID remains active. Delivery personnel are however allowed to accept orders or reject them - and it is possible that Panchal is taking a hiatus of sorts after the incident.

Earlier on Wednesday the food delivery platform faced boycott calls over a Holi poster that cited the many use of eggs. The billboard's contention that eggs were not meant to be hurled at people's heads (while accurate) drew allegations of religious bias.

The advert had drawn widespread condemnation on social media with netizens accusing the company of trying to create a ‘wrong perception’ of the festival. Hashtags such as ‘HinduPhobicSwiggy’ and ‘BoycottSwiggy’ have continued to trend on Twitter since Wednesday morning.

While the company is yet to release an official statement, the billboards in the Delhi-NCR region have reportedly been taken down.