Swiggy delivery agent refuses to ferry mutton korma to Delhi temple premises, netizens cheer1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 06:08 PM IST
A Swiggy delivery personnel has been showered with praise for refusing to complete an order. According to reports, Sachin Panchal had refused to deliver mutton korma near the premises of Marghat Hanuman Mandir in Delhi.
As 'boycott Swiggy' trends on social media over a controversial Holi poster, a delivery personnel has been showered with praise for refusing to complete an order. According to reports, Sachin Panchal had refused to deliver mutton korma near the premises of Marghat Hanuman Mandir in Delhi. Instead he urged the customer to come and take the order from him.
