Home >News >India >Swiggy delivery executives protest against low wages in Chennai. What company says
Swiggy delivery executives protest against low wages in Chennai. What company says

2 min read . 06:35 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze ( with inputs from PTI )

A delivery executive claimed that his earnings per order has dropped to 10 per order from 40 per order that he used to receive three years ago

Swiggy delivery executives in Tamil Nadu stood in protest against the company’s new payment structure that was reportedly put in place in Chennai on Thursday morning. The company has released its response claiming that the figures quoted by the executives are not accurate.

According to an ANI tweet, a delivery executive stated, "3 yrs ago, I was getting 40 for each delivery which has been reduced to 10 even though petrol price has increased."

In response to the post, many Swiggy users online have expressed their displeasure. The company has released a statement saying, “Reports quoting that Swiggy’s delivery partners in Chennai earn 15 per order are inaccurate. Most delivery partners who actively delivered during the week made over 45 per order. In fact, the highest performing partners made over 100 per order across the entire week."

The statement further explained, “Service fee per order is based on multiple factors to adequately compensate ourpartnerts including distance tralled, waiting time, customer experience, shift completion and incentives."

“This 15 component is only one of the seven components of the payout. Naturally, zero active delivery partners in the city have earned only this component," the statement added.

Further tweets by Swiggy Care claimed that the median service fee for a delivery partner in Chennai is around Rs.45, not Rs.15. The company even claimed that top-performing delivery executives even earn up to Rs.100 per order on average.

Swiggy claimed that the company is in talks with the delivery partners to clarify and resolve the issue.

